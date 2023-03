Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wicker Smith O'Hara McCoy & Ford on Tuesday removed a slip-and-fall lawsuit against Hard Rock Cafe to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Morgan & Morgan on behalf of Mary Mallinger. The case is 3:23-cv-00201, Mallinger v. Hard Rock Cafe International (STP) Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

March 07, 2023, 4:13 PM