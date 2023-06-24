Who Got The Work

Hilarie M. Carhill of Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart has entered an appearance for Knoll Animal Hospital in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The case was filed May 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by Sulaiman Law Group on behalf of a client service representative who claims she was unlawfully terminated on the basis of disability. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Lindsay C Jenkins, is 1:23-cv-02928, Malik v. Knoll Animal Hospital.

Illinois

June 24, 2023, 3:38 PM

Plaintiffs

Ashley Malik

Plaintiffs

Sulaiman Law Group, Ltd.

defendants

Knoll Animal Hospital

defendant counsels

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination