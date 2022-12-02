Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Connell Foley on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against the Parrot Cay Club, parent company COMO Holdings USA and other defendants to New York Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Finz & Finz on behalf of the estate of Mohammad M. Malik, who drowned while crossing from one sandbar to another at the COMO Parrot Cay Resort in the Turks and Caicos Islands. The case is 1:22-cv-10235, Malik et al. v. COMO Holdings USA Inc. et al.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

December 02, 2022, 4:50 PM