New Suit - Class Action

Quanta Services, an engineering service provider for the gas and oil industries, and administrators of the company's retirement account plan were slapped with an ERISA class action on Monday in Texas Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Miller Shah and other attorneys, accuses the defendants of breaching fiduciary duties to plan participants by offering a suite of Fidelity target date funds that, according to the suit, perform worse than many similar mutual fund alternatives. The complaint further contends that the Fidelity funds were designated as the plan's default investment selection. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 4:22-cv-03290, Laliberte et al. v. Quanta Services Inc. et al.

Construction & Engineering

September 26, 2022, 4:15 PM