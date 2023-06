Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Collins Kim on Tuesday removed a disability-based employment discrimination lawsuit against American Family Insurance to California Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Osprey Law on behalf of a former claims adjuster. The case is 3:23-cv-01053, Malham v. American Family Insurance Claims Services Inc. et al.

Insurance

June 06, 2023, 8:30 PM

Plaintiffs

Bob Malham

Plaintiffs

Osprey Law, P.C.

Katherine E. Jevsevar

defendants

American Family Insurance Claims Services, Inc.

American Family Mutual Insurance Company, S.I.

Does 1 through 10

defendant counsels

Collinskim LLP

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination