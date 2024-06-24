Who Got The Work

Ryan A. McDonald and David B. Honig of Hall, Render, Killian, Heath & Lyman have stepped in as defense counsel to Hospital Sisters Health System in a pending employment class action. The action, filed May 8 in Illinois Central District Court by Wage and Hour Firm, accuses the defendant of failing to provide meal breaks and pay overtime wages. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colleen R. Lawless, is 3:24-cv-03112, Maley v. Hospital Sisters Health System.

Health Care

June 24, 2024, 10:08 AM

