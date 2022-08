Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Seyfarth Shaw on Monday removed an employment lawsuit against Costco Wholesale and Rehab West Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Costin Law Inc. on behalf of a worker who claims that he was denied reasonable accommodation following an on-the-job injury. The case is 3:22-cv-04678, Malekzadeh v. Costco Wholesale Corp et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 18, 2022, 12:14 AM