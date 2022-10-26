Who Got The Work

Gidon M. Caine, Theodore J. Sawicki and Evan N. Glustrom of Alston & Bird have stepped in to represent financial management company Vident Financial (VF), Vident Investment Advisory (VIA) and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed Oct. 19 in California Northern District Court by Leclerc & Leclerc on behalf of former VF and VIA employee Shirish Malekar, contends that defendants failed to allow Malekar to exercise his vested option in acquiring a 3.75% membership interest in VIA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Haywood S. Gilliam Jr., is 4:22-cv-06187, Malekar v. Birley et al.

California

October 26, 2022, 7:02 AM