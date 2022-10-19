Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Alston & Bird on Wednesday removed a lawsuit alleging fraud and breach of contract against Vident Financial and other defendants to California Northern District Court. The complaint was filed by Le Clerc & Le Clerc on behalf of Shirish Malekar, a former Vident employee who subsequently acquired non-party WeatherStorm Capital, a 'sub-advisor' along with Vident Investment Advisory to Vident Financial. Malekar contends that the defendants 'cheated' him out of $30 million dollars, his estimated membership interest in Vident Investment Advisory. The case is 3:22-cv-06187, Malekar v. Birley et al.

Banking & Financial Services

October 19, 2022, 1:52 PM