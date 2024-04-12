Male, Female, X: Indiana Court Denies Attempts to Add Nonbin...

News From Law.com

The Indiana Court of Appeals denied plaintiffs' attempts to include a nonbinary option on Indiana licenses, concluding the "gender" of a permittee or licensee refers "to the biological division of being either female or male." The appellate court reversed the trial court's grant of summary judgment to plaintiffs who looked to compel the state's Bureau of Motor Vehicles to include a nonbinary gender option in April 9 opinion, authored by Judge Randall T. Shepard.

April 12, 2024

