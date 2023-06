Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Seyfarth Shaw on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against DeVry University, campus director Regina Campbell and other defendants to New Jersey District Court. The complaint was filed by McOmber & McOmber on behalf of a former Dean of Campus and University Partnerships of 20 years for alleged disability-based discrimination. The case is 2:23-cv-03272, Maldonado v. Devry University Inc.

Education

June 14, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Chad Maldonado

Plaintiffs

Mcomber & Mcomber, P.C.

defendants

ABC Corporations 1-5

Devry University, Inc.

John Does 1-5

Laura Knuth

Regina Campbell

Scarlett Howery

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination