New Suit - Copyright

Joseph Maldonado-Passage, also known as Joe Exotic and the Tiger King, filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Florida Northern District Court. The suit brings claims against Vance Johnson, the plaintiff's former collaborator; BMG Rights Management LLC; Create Music Group Inc. and other defendants. The complaint accuses Johnson of breaching his confidentiality agreement with Maldonado by claiming that five songs 'compiled for Maldonado's personal use' were written and performed by Johnson. Maldonado-Passage is represented by the Law Offices of Phillips & Hunt. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-18229, Maldonado-Passage v. BMG Rights Management LLC et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 19, 2022, 6:38 PM