New Suit - Securities

The GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, and its top officials were hit with a derivative shareholder lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Glancy Prongay & Murray and other counsel, claims that the defendants misled investors regarding the impact of pending litigation arising from allegations that GEO profits from forced labor by paying immigrant detainees $1 for a day’s work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:22-cv-81310, Maldonado Jr v. Zoley et al.

Real Estate

August 25, 2022, 10:25 AM