Who Got The Work

Vedder Price and Asher Gittler & D'Alba have stepped in to represent the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 743 and the University of Chicago Medical Center in a pending lawsuit. The case was filed July 12 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Disparti Law Group on behalf of a former medical center stock clerk who accuses the union of failing to obtain a dues authorization deduction and allowing fees to accrue without informing the plaintiff, resulting in his termination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo, is 1:23-cv-04484, Maldonado Jr. v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 743 et al.

August 28, 2023, 10:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Jose Maldonado Jr.

Plaintiffs

Disparti Law Group, P.A.

defendants

University Of Chicago

International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 743

University of Chicago Medical Center

defendant counsels

Asher Gittler DAlba

Vedder Price

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations