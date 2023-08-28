Vedder Price and Asher Gittler & D'Alba have stepped in to represent the International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 743 and the University of Chicago Medical Center in a pending lawsuit. The case was filed July 12 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Disparti Law Group on behalf of a former medical center stock clerk who accuses the union of failing to obtain a dues authorization deduction and allowing fees to accrue without informing the plaintiff, resulting in his termination. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Elaine E. Bucklo, is 1:23-cv-04484, Maldonado Jr. v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 743 et al.
August 28, 2023, 10:30 AM