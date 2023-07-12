New Suit - Employment

The International Brotherhood of Teamsters’ University of Chicago chapter and the University of Chicago Medical Center were sued Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Disparti Law Group on behalf of a former medical center stock clerk who accuses the union of failing to obtain a dues authorization deduction and allowing fees to accrue without informing the plaintiff, resulting in his termination. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04484, Maldonado Jr. v. International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 743 et al.

Health Care

July 12, 2023, 1:25 PM

Jose Maldonado Jr.

Disparti Law Group, P.A.

University Of Chicago

International Brotherhood of Teamsters Local 743

University of Chicago Medical Center

nature of claim: 720/pertaining to labor union relations