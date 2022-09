New Suit - Product Liability

Exactech Inc. was hit with a product liability lawsuit Thursday in New York Eastern District Court over alleged risks of the company's hip replacement system. The suit follows an Aug. 11 disclosure from Exactech that its Connexion GXL liners are prone to premature wear and degradation. Weitz & Luxenberg represents plaintiffs Fara-Izarihs Maldonado and Jorge L. Maldonado. The case is 1:22-cv-05680, Maldonado et al v. Exactech, Inc. et al.

Health Care

September 22, 2022, 8:00 PM