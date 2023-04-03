New Suit - Product Liability

Home Depot and Reckitt Benckiser LLC were hit with a product liability lawsuit Saturday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Gregory J. Cannata & Associates on behalf of Theodore Malatesta and Maria Gloria Pena, who contend that Theodore suffered injuries when he accidentally sprayed Lysol disinfectant spray in his eyes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-02521, Malatesta et al v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc., et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 03, 2023, 12:32 PM

