Who Got The Work

Kathy S. Kimmel and Natalie I. Uhlemann of Fox Rothschild have stepped in to represent Douglas J. Malark and Malark Companies LLC in a pending trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit. The complaint, filed Nov. 1 in Minnesota District Court by Fredrikson & Byron on behalf of Malark Enterprises Inc., accuses the defendant of creating a competing warehousing business and purchasing a website and email domain with the companies’ name. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Katherine M. Menendez, is 0:22-cv-02789, Malark Enterprises, Inc. v. Malark et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

November 18, 2022, 7:40 AM