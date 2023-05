Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at McAngus Goudelock & Courie on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Marriott International to Tennessee Middle District Court. The complaint was filed by Bley & Evans and Wages Law on behalf of Andrew Malanga. The case is 3:23-cv-00526, Malanga v. Marriott Hotel Services, Inc.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

May 24, 2023, 3:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Andrew Malanga

Plaintiffs

Bley & Evans, L.C.

A. Wilson Wages

defendants

Marriott Hotel Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

McAngus Goudelock Courie

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims