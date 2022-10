Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Friday Eldredge & Clark on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Prudential Insurance and other defendants to Arkansas Western District Court. The suit, over disputed life insurance proceeds, was filed by the Veach Law Firm on behalf of Estella Juarez Malagon and Jose Rosario Malagon. The case is 2:22-cv-02168, Malagon et al. v. West et al.

Insurance

October 27, 2022, 4:13 PM