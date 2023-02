News From Law.com

Ouster Inc., a maker of sensors used for self-driving vehicles, has parted ways with general counsel and secretary Adam Dolinko and replaced him with deputy general counsel Megan Chung. The changeout of chief legal officers comes amid a flurry of leadership and board changes at Ouster following its "merger of equals" with competitor Velodyne, which was completed Feb. 10.



February 13, 2023, 12:42 PM