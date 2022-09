News From Law.com

Bainbridge, Georgia-based Danimer Scientific, a pioneer in the biodegradable plastics market, has appointed Stephen Martin as its first-ever chief legal officer. Martin joins the 18-year-old, publicly traded company from Kaman Distribution Group, an electro-mechanical distribution company that sold to Motion Industries in January for $1.3 billion.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

September 22, 2022, 1:45 PM