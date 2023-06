Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani on Friday removed a bad faith insurance lawsuit against American Family Connect Property & Casualty Insurance Company to California Central District Court. The complaint, which pertains to water damage claims, was filed by Losh & Khoshlesan on behalf of Ayad Makary. The case is 2:23-cv-04351, Makary v. American Family Connect Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

June 03, 2023, 12:11 PM

Plaintiffs

Ayad Makary

defendants

American Family Connect Property & Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Gordon Rees Scully Mansukhani

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute