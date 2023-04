Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Phelps Dunbar on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against the City of Canton to Mississippi Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Christopher Law Office on behalf of the former Canton city clerk who contends that she was wrongfully demoted and then terminated after reporting suspected illegal activity. The case is 3:23-cv-00265, Majors v. City of Canton et al.

Government

April 19, 2023, 7:34 PM

Plaintiffs

Allyson Majors

Plaintiffs

Christopher Law Office - Jackson

defendants

City of Canton

Daphne Sims

Eric Gilkey

Fred Esco, Jr.

Kimberly Banks

Lafayette Wells

Les Penn

Rodriquez Brown

Tim C. Taylor

defendant counsels

Phelps Dunbar

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches