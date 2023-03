Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Lloyd's London to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The suit, for claims stemming from Hurricane Ida, was filed by Egenberg APLC on behalf of Jack Major. The case is 2:23-cv-00848, Major v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyd's, London, Subscribing to Policy Number Oua10019491-02.

Insurance

March 08, 2023, 3:57 PM