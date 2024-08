News From Law.com

Today the five largest English-language publishers sued the Florida State Board of Education a state statute that requires the removal of books depicting 'sexual conduct' from school libraries and classrooms. Penguin Random House, Hachette Book Group, HarperCollins Publishers, Macmillan Publishing Group, Simon & Schuster, Sourcebooks and writers including John Green and Jodi Picoult filed the complaint in Florida Middle District Court.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

August 29, 2024, 2:37 PM