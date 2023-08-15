Major Lindsey Leader Splits to Launch New Recruiting Shop, B...

News From Law.com

After more than a decade of leading Major Lindsey & Africa's law firm headhunting division and Washington D.C. office, Jeffrey Lowe parted ways with the global search firm this month to launch a rival recruitment firm. Lowe, who served as global Practice Leader of Major Lindsey's law firm practice group for more than a decade and was founder and managing partner of the firm's Washington, D.C. office since its inception in 2003, said he left the global search firm Aug. 4 in the days leading up to the formation of his eponymous LLC, Jeffrey Lowe Partners.

Legal Services

August 15, 2023, 11:56 AM

nature of claim: /