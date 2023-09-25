Major, Lindsey & Africa Cuts Advisory Services Professionals...

News From Law.com

Global recruiting firm Major, Lindsey & Africa will let go of the employees currently comprising its advisory services division as the firm seeks to refocus that service line, according to people familiar with the matter. The business move will lead to the reduction of three managing directors and two additional employees in the advisory services division by the end of this month, sources familiar with the move said. Through its advisory services group, MLA has partnered with general counsel and legal operations to present "personalized recommendations" for reducing costs.

Legal Services

September 25, 2023, 5:01 PM

nature of claim: /