Major Lindsey & Africa Blackballed Associate Who Sued Troutm...

News From Law.com

A former Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders associate is claiming global search firm Major Lindsey & Africa ceased her job search in retaliation for the suit she filed against Troutman Pepper, according to a federal complaint filed this week. In a complaint filed in Maryland District Court Monday, Gita Sankano, who filed a suit against Troutman Pepper in January, claimed Major Lindsey told its recruiters to refrain from working with her even as she was being considered as a candidate by another law firm. Sankano claims Major Lindsey retaliated against her after she filed a suit against Troutman, which alleged she was terminated after filing a formal human resources complaint against a partner.

Legal Services

April 02, 2024, 2:30 PM

nature of claim: /