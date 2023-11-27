Major League Baseball, Formula One Team Sued for Promoting F...

News From Law.com

Major League Baseball, Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team and two ad agencies, Wasserman Media Group and Dentsu McGarry Bowen, were sued on Monday as the latest promoters of failed cryptocurrency exchange FTX. The suits join 36 other defendants and are the first filed since FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty this month of fraud and money laundering. Plaintiff's lawyer Adam Moskowitz also filed a separate lawsuit against soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo on Monday for promoting Binance, another cryptocurrency exchange.

Florida

November 27, 2023, 6:49 PM

nature of claim: /