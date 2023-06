News From Law.com International

A 13-strong team of lawyers from PwC Legal Middle East have jumped ship to join Clyde & Co in Dubai. Nora Al Muhamad, Darren Harris and Alan Wood lead the team to join the law firm as partners, and will enable it to continue what it calls the rapid expansion of its corporate offering in the Middle East.

