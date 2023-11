News From Law.com

Washington, D.C., area hospital system Adventist HealthCare has named Dwayne Leslie as general counsel, effective Jan. 1. Leslie is an internal hire, having served as Adventist's deputy general counsel and chief compliance/integrity officer for five years. He replaces Ken DeStefano, who is retiring after serving as general counsel for a quarter-century.

