Major Combinations in Nashville and Carolinas Signal Southea...

News From Law.com

With its booming health care sector along with growing opportunities in technology and financial services, observers predict that the Southeast is primed for further law firm combinations on the heels of two the blockbuster mergers that ushered in 2023. Last week saw Florida-based Holland & Knight announce a merger with Nashville's Waller Lansden Dortch & Davis, signaling that the firm's growth may not slow down anytime soon. Meanwhile, Maynard Cooper & Gale in Alabama is tying up with Carolinas-based Nexsen Pruet.

Health Care

January 11, 2023, 2:19 PM