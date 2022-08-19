Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher on Friday removed a product liability lawsuit against ByteDance, Meta Platforms, Snap Inc. and TikTok to California Central District Court. The suit, filed by Social Media Victims Law Center and Waters Kraus & Paul on behalf of Janet Majewski, is part of a wave of cases alleging that the defendants knowingly designed their platforms to have addictive properties that are dangerous to minors' physical and emotional health. The case is 2:22-cv-05891, Majewski v. Meta Platforms, Inc. et al.

Technology

August 19, 2022, 3:14 PM