Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Seyfarth Shaw on Friday removed a wage-and-hour class action against National Vision Inc. to California Northern District Court. The suit, filed by James Hawkins APLC, arises over alleged labor law violations including the failure to provide mandatory rest breaks and the failure to pay overtime wages. The case is 3:22-cv-07859, Maisnier v. National Vision, Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 09, 2022, 7:40 PM