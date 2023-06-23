Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss on Wednesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Riverside Abstract LLC to Georgia Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on behalf of Mainstreet Southside Center Ltd., accuses the defendant of defaulting under a purchase and sale agreement by failing to close on or before the contracted date of Dec. 19, 2022. The case is 1:23-cv-02791, Mainstreet Southside Center, Ltd v. Riverside Abstract, LLC.

Real Estate

June 23, 2023, 5:17 AM

Plaintiffs

Mainstreet Southside Center, Ltd

Plaintiffs

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

defendants

Riverside Abstract, LLC

defendant counsels

Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss LLP

Glankler Brown

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract