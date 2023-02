New Suit - Trade Secrets

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough filed a trade secret lawsuit Wednesday in South Carolina District Court on behalf of Mainline Metals. The suit pursues claims against former Mainline salesman Joseph Pearson and his competing venture Carolina Steel Corp. for allegedly misappropriating confidential information. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 9:23-cv-00545, Mainline Metals, Inc. v. Pearson et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

February 09, 2023, 12:30 PM