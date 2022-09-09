New Suit - Trade Secrets

Ogletree, Deakins, Nash, Smoak & Stewart filed a trade secret lawsuit Friday in Florida Northern District Court on behalf of Mainline Information Systems Inc., an IT service management company. The complaint brings claims against former Mainline CEO John McCarthy for allegedly disclosing confidential information and interfering with an undisclosed deal between Mainline and a third party. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-00328, Mainline Information Systems, Inc. v. McCarthy.

Technology

September 09, 2022, 3:53 PM