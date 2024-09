News From Law.com

Musician Aaron Robinson has filed a copyright complaint against a game developer and the gaming company Roblox for allegedly using one of his works in an interactive game without his permission. Robinson, represented by Hatch Law of Los Angeles and Petruccelli, Martin & Haddow of Maine, filed the complaint on Sept. 16 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California in San Francisco.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

September 23, 2024, 6:04 PM