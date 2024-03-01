Ellyn S. Garofalo and Kim S. Zeldin of Carlton Fields have entered appearances for Everest Oceanside Acquisition Holding and other defendants in a pending trade secret lawsuit. The action, filed Jan. 16 in California Central District Court by Rusing Lopez & Lizardi on behalf of Main Street Senior Living, accuses the defendants of accessing and misappropriating confidential information from private company software in order to develop competing software. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael W. Fitzgerald, is 2:24-cv-00402, Main Street Senior Living, LLC v. Everest Oceanside Blessing Star, LLC et al.
Health Care
March 01, 2024, 10:07 AM