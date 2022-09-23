New Suit

Dilworth Paxson and Kramon & Graham filed an insurance coverage lawsuit Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court on behalf of Main Street America Assurance Company and NGM Insurance Company. The suit, targeting Advanced Plastering Inc., seeks a declaration that the plaintiffs do not owe a duty to defend the defendant in an underlying lawsuit. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-03805, Main Street America Assurance Company et al v. Advanced Plastering, Inc.

Insurance

September 23, 2022, 2:59 PM