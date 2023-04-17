Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against General Dynamics to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, centered on a $36 million dollar contract awarded to the defendant by the U.S. government, was filed by Kaufman & Canoles on behalf of subcontractor Main Industries, a provider of maritime vessel surface coating which accuses the defendant of refusing to pay for additional services rendered. The case is 1:23-cv-00510, Main Industries, Inc. v. Metro Machine Corp.
Aerospace & Defense
April 17, 2023, 2:47 PM