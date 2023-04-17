Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Monday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against General Dynamics to Virginia Eastern District Court. The suit, centered on a $36 million dollar contract awarded to the defendant by the U.S. government, was filed by Kaufman & Canoles on behalf of subcontractor Main Industries, a provider of maritime vessel surface coating which accuses the defendant of refusing to pay for additional services rendered. The case is 1:23-cv-00510, Main Industries, Inc. v. Metro Machine Corp.

Aerospace & Defense

April 17, 2023, 2:47 PM

Plaintiffs

Main Industries, Inc.

defendants

Metro Machine Corp.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute