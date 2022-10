New Suit - Employment

TravelCenters of America, a publicly traded truck stop and service center company, was hit with a wage-and-hour class action Tuesday in Arkansas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by WH Law, claims TravelCenters failed to pay overtime wages to hourly employees. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 4:22-cv-01033, Main et al v. TA Operating LLC.

Retail & Consumer Goods

October 25, 2022, 4:20 PM