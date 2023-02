New Suit - Trademark

Jones Walker filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Monday in Louisiana Western District Court on behalf of Brittney Mailhes d/b/a the Dog Howse, a pet daycare, boarding and grooming business. The complaint accuses Emma Stolzenthaler and the Doghouse LLC for operating a competing business under a confusingly similar mark. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 6:23-cv-00260, Mailhes v. The Doghouse L.L.C. et al.

Business Services

February 28, 2023, 5:28 AM