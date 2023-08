News From Law.com

Mail-order access to mifespristone, a Federal Drug Administration approved abortion pill, will no longer be available, based on a ruling of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit. Circuit Judge Jennifer Walker Elrod delivered the ruling in Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. Food & Drug Administration, vacating a district court order in part and affirming in part.

Government

August 16, 2023, 5:51 PM

