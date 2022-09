New Suit - Trademark

Triangle Maid Pro was hit with a trademark infringement lawsuit on Friday in North Carolina Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein and Wiggin & Dana on behalf of MaidPro Franchise. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 5:22-cv-00351, MaidPro Franchise LLC v. Triangle Maid Pro LLC et al.

North Carolina

September 02, 2022, 7:12 PM