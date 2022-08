Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Rice on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against All In Leasing LLC, Roger Callison and other defendants to Missouri Western District Court. The suit, over the alleged failure to deliver goods, was filed by Pointer Blackburn & Brown on behalf of Mahurin Trucking LLC. The case is 6:22-cv-03216, Mahurin Trucking, LLC v. Callison et al.

Transportation & Logistics

August 18, 2022, 4:30 PM