Who Got The Work

Erin R. Ranahan and Thomas J. Kearney of Winston & Strawn have stepped in to represent Entertainment One and parent company Hasbro in a pending copyright infringement lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 22 in California Northern District Court by pro se plaintiff Mark Mahon and centers on rights to Mahon's film 'Strength and Honour.' The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers, is 4:22-cv-07397, Mahon v. Hasbro Inc. et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

January 30, 2023, 4:20 AM