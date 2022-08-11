Who Got The Work

L. Andrew S. Riccio and Benjamin Davis of Baker McKenzie have stepped in to represent Melia Hotels Orlando LLC in a pending website accessibility lawsuit. The complaint, filed June 27 in Florida Middle District Court by Acacia Barros PA on behalf of Raymond T. Mahlberg, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually impaired individuals. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul G. Byron, is 6:22-cv-01106, Mahlberg v. Melia Hotels Orlando, LLC.

Hospitality, Tourism & Leisure

August 11, 2022, 7:29 AM