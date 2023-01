New Suit

Converse, a footwear and apparel brand owned by Nike, was hit with a website accessibility lawsuit Wednesday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, brought by Acacia Barros P.A. on behalf of Raymond T. Mahlberg, contends that the defendant's website denies full access to blind and visually-impaired individuals. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-20028, Mahlberg v. Converse Inc.